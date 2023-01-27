US 'closely monitoring' India-China border situation Biden administration2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:02 AM IST
The statement came ahead of the crucial visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks with the top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.
The Biden Administration has called India an important partner of choice for the United States.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×