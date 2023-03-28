India and Africa hold first army chiefs’ conclave

India and Africa hold first army chiefs’ conclave1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:55 PM IST
India has been at the forefront of providing training to the armed forces of African nations and equipping them with necessary skills to face the security challenges of the 21st century, the government said
In a sign of New Delhi’s deepening defence engagement with Africa, Pune played host to senior army officers as well as civilian and defence officials for the first India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave.
