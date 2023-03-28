India and Africa hold first army chiefs’ conclave

India and its numerous defence partners on the African continent are brought together by their focus on maritime security and counter-terrorism, according to Singh. The AFINDEX exercise, which is currently in its second iteration, is aimed at strengthening interoperability between India’s defence forces and key partners. The 10-day exercises features participation from 23 African nations including Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles and South Africa among others. The focus of the exercises will be humanitarian mine action and peacekeeping operations. Given India’s substantial presence in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa, strengthening interoperability between militaries will improve overall effectiveness.