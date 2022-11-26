India and Colombia agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

High-level bilateral engagements between India and Colombia witnessed an upswing in 2021. Minister of State for External Affairs MOS (EA), Meenakashi Lekhi paid an official visit to Colombia from 4-6 September 2021. During the visit, she met the Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez, and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Colombia, Tito Jose Crissien Borrero and held detailed discussions on issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar met with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez on 25 September 2021 on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly.