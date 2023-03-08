India and Ethiopia set to finalize stalled deals2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 12:47 AM IST
India’s diplomatic support for the Ethiopian government during the civil war has been an important factor propelling the relationship forward.
New Delhi: India and Ethiopia are set to finalize stalled agreements on visa waiver and sister-city projects, according to people aware of the matter. In 2021, the two countries signed an agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.
