India and Germany may set up hotline

New Delhi: India and Germany are planning to establish a hotline to allow instant communication between senior officials and leaders, according to persons aware of the matter.
New Delhi: India and Germany are planning to establish a hotline to allow instant communication between senior officials and leaders, according to persons aware of the matter.
From countering security threats to coordinating on key diplomatic votes, this hotline will allow for closer coordination between the two countries. It is also a reflection of growing political trust between the two countries given that such hotlines are understood to exist with only a handful of key diplomatic partners.
From countering security threats to coordinating on key diplomatic votes, this hotline will allow for closer coordination between the two countries. It is also a reflection of growing political trust between the two countries given that such hotlines are understood to exist with only a handful of key diplomatic partners.
India and Germany have intensified bilateral ties in recent years, with regular high-level political contact. Prime Minister Modi visited Germany for a meeting of the G7 grouping in 2022. During chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to India in March this year both sides unveiled an expansive agenda on technology and economic ties with a focus on cutting edge tech relating to Artificial Intelligence, 5G and 6G. German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has already visited India twice this year.
India and Germany have intensified bilateral ties in recent years, with regular high-level political contact. Prime Minister Modi visited Germany for a meeting of the G7 grouping in 2022. During chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to India in March this year both sides unveiled an expansive agenda on technology and economic ties with a focus on cutting edge tech relating to Artificial Intelligence, 5G and 6G. German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has already visited India twice this year.
Both sides have also pushed the bilateral security relationship forward. Germany’s Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems is interested in building submarines with India, according to Germany’s Ambassador to India Phillipp Ackermann.
Both sides have also pushed the bilateral security relationship forward. Germany’s Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems is interested in building submarines with India, according to Germany’s Ambassador to India Phillipp Ackermann.
“There is a tender and, as far as I know, TKMS is very interested in submitting a proposal. But it is clear that an undertaking of such a large dimension needs some government escort. The German government has made it very clear that they will, in some way, come to support TKMS. The conditions have to be debated and discussed but first of all, we need an offer," said Ambassador Ackermann in an interview with Mint when queried on TKMS-related submarine deal.
“There is a tender and, as far as I know, TKMS is very interested in submitting a proposal. But it is clear that an undertaking of such a large dimension needs some government escort. The German government has made it very clear that they will, in some way, come to support TKMS. The conditions have to be debated and discussed but first of all, we need an offer," said Ambassador Ackermann in an interview with Mint when queried on TKMS-related submarine deal.
The country is also expected to boost its military presence in the region, according to Ackermann
The country is also expected to boost its military presence in the region, according to Ackermann
“We will see in the months and years to come that Germany will be more active with its partners, including India. This will certainly not be in a massive way but I think there is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific as an area that is not entirely free of tension will be on our agenda much more than it used to. We are planning for new ships to come to the Indo-Pacific. The ships will not come in the immediate future but I think over a year’s time we will see something on this," Ackermann said.
“We will see in the months and years to come that Germany will be more active with its partners, including India. This will certainly not be in a massive way but I think there is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific as an area that is not entirely free of tension will be on our agenda much more than it used to. We are planning for new ships to come to the Indo-Pacific. The ships will not come in the immediate future but I think over a year’s time we will see something on this," Ackermann said.
Mint had earlier reported that both sides are also expected to establish an standalone political dialogue related to China, in a sign of a closer political relationship between the world’s fourth and fifth largest economies.
Mint had earlier reported that both sides are also expected to establish an standalone political dialogue related to China, in a sign of a closer political relationship between the world’s fourth and fifth largest economies.