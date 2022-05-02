India and Germany sign joint declaration of intent on forest landscape restoration

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Forest Landscape Restoration between India and Germany was signed virtually on Monday between Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav and Steffi Lemke, Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The declaration is one of the deliverables of the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
During the event, Bhupender Yadav said that the JDI will provide the platform to further advance the partnership and support areas like conservation and restoration, climate protection and conservation of biodiversity.
“This will also take our partnership to another significant step forward."
This Joint Declaration of Intent on Forest Landscape Restoration will also help in strengthening Indo-German Cooperation under the dynamic guidance of our Leaders, the minister added.
The Union Environment Minister said that the JDI will also enable the countries to successfully partner with each other and expand their bilateral cooperation in the areas of forest landscape restoration, environment and climate change.
