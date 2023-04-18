India, Italy discuss leaders’ dialogues1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Bilateral ties were also impacted by the AgustaWestland chopper scandal, which implicated a subsidiary of Italian defence giant Leonardo spA (then known as Finmeccanica).
New Delhi: India and Italy have discussed raising political contacts between the two nations through an annual leaders level dialogue, according to persons aware of the matter. The development is significant as it represents an effort to move bilateral ties forward after years of tensions due to the AgustaWestland bribery scandal and the killing of Indian fishermen by Italian marines.
