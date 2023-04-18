India, Italy discuss leaders’ dialogues

Bilateral ties took a downturn starting in 2012 when two Italian marines shot and killed Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala after mistaking them for pirates. This sparked a diplomatic crisis as New Delhi and Rome clashed over how and where the two marines would be prosecuted. After a bitterly contested diplomatic battle that generated considerable political heat in India, the matter was referred to an international body. Permanent Court of Arbitration, based in the Hague, ruled in 2020 that accused marines will be tried in Italy, not India. However, it ordered Rome to pay New Delhi compensation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}