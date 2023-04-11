India, Italy to sign defence pact in May2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:51 AM IST
The agreement is expected to make it easier for officials to coordinate on security matters and smoothen the path for Italian defence firms looking to enter India
India and Italy plan to sign a defence agreement next month with the intention of deepening cooperation, two people aware of the matter said. The agreement is expected to make it easier for officials to coordinate on security matters and smoothen the path for Italian defence firms looking to enter India. New Delhi and Rome are currently discussing a possible visit by defence minister Rajnath Singh to Italy in May for signing the agreement. Alternatively, a visit by Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto to New Delhi is also being considered.
