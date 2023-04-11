India, Italy to sign defence pact in May

This new pact is significant as it indicates that New Delhi and Rome have decided to put their complicated recent past behind them. In 2012, two Italian marines gunned down Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala, sparking a diplomatic crisis. After an eight-year legal battle, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, based in the Hague, ruled that Italy’s marines would be tried in Italy, not India. However, it also ordered Rome to pay New Delhi compensation. In line with the court’s ruling, India’s Supreme Court closed hearings into the matter in 2021. In that same year, India revoked the ban on Italian defence firm Leonardo SpA, which was caught up in the AgustaWestland chopper scandal.