India, Mexico exploring free trade agreement: Envoy

We got an expression of interest from the Indian side before the pandemic to explore the possibility of a free trade agreement. Now, what has happened is that India has been very busy negotiating other free trade agreements with Australia, the UK and the European Union. So, I would think that the negotiating team of India is quite busy right now. So this has not moved as fast as one would think. But we are at the stage right now of exploring whether having a FTA is something that we’re both interested in. This is in the pipeline. Having said that, I think what is important is that even without a free trade agreement, the trade relationship is a very healthy and growing one. It’s so I would think that if we were to eventually have a free trade agreement, things would move much, much faster. However, I think this isn’t something that is going to happen this year or next.

