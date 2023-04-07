India, Mexico exploring free trade agreement: Envoy1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:27 PM IST
In an interview, Mexico’s Ambassador to India Federico Salas Lotfe stated that joint ventures between Indian and Mexican firms on lithium research should be realized over the medium term.
NEW DELHI : India and Mexico have launched studies to explore the potential for a free-trade agreement (FTA), Mexico’s Ambassador to India, Federico Salas Lotfe, said in an interview. However, given India’s preoccupation with ongoing FTA negotiations with the UK, Australia and other partners, Lotfe stated that the agreement is unlikely to be signed within the next two years. To bolster economic linkages, Lotfe proposed connecting entrepreneurs from both countries while also highlighting opportunities in research on the uses of lithium. Last year, Mexico encouraged India’s Sun Mobility, which builds energy infrastructure for electric vehicles, to expand into Mexico. Ambassador Lotfe stated that joint ventures between Indian and Mexican firms on lithium research should be realized over the medium term. Edited excerpts: