India and Nigeria hold Foreign Office Consultations 02 Oct 2022
New Delhi played host to the second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Nigeria on 29 September 2022 . According to a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, these discussions were “chaired by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, JS (C&WA), Ministry of External Affairs and Amb. Mustapha Tunde Mukaila, Director Regions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria."