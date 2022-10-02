India and Nigeria hold Foreign Office Consultations

Both sides have been paying each other frequent visits. Over the years, the two nations have nurtured their defence cooperation, and India assisted Nigeria in establishing their defence academy. India gives more than 250 slots a year as part of ITEC’s capacity building programme, and these slots are being used to their full potential. Several prominent military officers from Nigeria, including two past presidents and the current leader, H.E. Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, were trained in India under this structure.