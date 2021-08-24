India and Russia to form a bilateral channel for consultations on Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Tuesday agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on Afghanistan, a Russian statement said after a telephone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts which would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole," the Russian statement said.

India, Russia and Iran were previously the main backers of an anti-Taliban alliance when the Islamist group was last in power in Kabul between 1996-2001. Since the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001, Russia and Iran have been wary of the presence of the US in Afghanistan. The two countries have also been holding talks with the Taliban with speculation rife that Moscow and Tehran could recognise the group that took control of Kabul on 15 August.

New Delhi has been cautious on issues relating to the Taliban, stating that the group would have issues relating to legitimacy if it took power by force and slamming Pakistan backed Haqqani group, the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that are based in Pakistan. While the Haqqani group has targeted the Indian embassy in Kabul, the LeT and JeM foment terrorism in Kashmir.

According to the Russian statement, Modi and Putin “expressed (their) intention to enhance cooperation on countering the dissemination of the terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from the territory of Afghanistan."

“A number of questions pertained to further development of the Russian-Indian relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership, including in trade and economy, were also touched upon," it said.

Modi expressed gratitude to Putin for assistance in combating the spread of the covid-19 infection, including supply and production of the Russian vaccine in India, as well as shipment of the necessary medicines and medical equipment, it added.

