India and Russia to form a bilateral channel for consultations on Afghanistan

India, Russia and Iran were previously the main backers of an anti-Taliban alliance when the Islamist group was last in power in Kabul between 1996-2001. Since the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001, Russia and Iran have been wary of the presence of the US in Afghanistan. The two countries have also been holding talks with the Taliban with speculation rife that Moscow and Tehran could recognise the group that took control of Kabul on 15 August.