New Delhi: India and South Korea are exploring a new migration agreement to allow easier mobility for professionals to move between both economies. The agreement is likely to be concluded under an established government mechanism on migration, which is different from the more comprehensive migration pacts India has signed with Germany, Australia and the UK.

The deal could pave the way for increased collaboration between the high technology ecosystems in both countries.

Around 12,000 Indians live in South Korea, including around 300 people of Indian origin, according to the external affairs ministry. A large number of Indian scholars are pursuing post-graduate and PhD programmes, mostly in pure sciences. During the past few years, many professionals mainly in the areas of IT, shipping and automobile have immigrated to the country, it added.

South Korea’s growing cultural profile and quality higher education have attracted increased Indian students. In addition, its rapidly aging society has spurred it to consider opening up its immigration system. India has signed a slew of migration and mobility pacts across the world. Mint earlier reported that a migration pact is being planned with Taiwan. In addition, India also maintains a Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme with Japan to allow workers to migrate in 14 fields including nursing, manufacturing, construction, shipbuilding, fisheries and automobile maintenance.

Migration pacts make it easier for India to allow its professionals to work in foreign nations and also stem illegal migration.