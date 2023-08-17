India, Korea work for migration agreement1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST
The deal could pave the way for increased collaboration between the high technology ecosystems in both countries.
New Delhi: India and South Korea are exploring a new migration agreement to allow easier mobility for professionals to move between both economies. The agreement is likely to be concluded under an established government mechanism on migration, which is different from the more comprehensive migration pacts India has signed with Germany, Australia and the UK.