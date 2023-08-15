India to step up defence ties with Philippines2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:57 PM IST
While the exact quantum of assistance being offered is under negotiation, officials from the Philippines have visited a number of Indian defence firms including Kalyani Strategic Systems to examine their products.
NEW DELHI : India and the Philippines are looking to step up defence ties after the Southeast Asian nation’s high-profile purchase of a BrahMos missile. Negotiations on a defence line of credit have picked up, according to persons aware of the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message