India to step up defence ties with Philippines

“They underlined that both countries have a shared interest in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They underlined the need for peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea in this regard," the two countries said in their joint statement after the June Foreign Ministers meeting. The 2016 Arbitral Award refers to a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in favour of the Philippines which repudiated China’s expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea.