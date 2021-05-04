India and UK aim to double trade by 2030

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss had signed a declaration on the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) on Tuesday Chakravarty said. “There is a deadline (for the talks). They ( the two leaders) have agreed that they will conclude the pre FTA discussions by the end of this year. Then early next year or by the middle of next year, both sides have agreed on an interim trade deal and continue the discussions for an FTA. FTAs are long drawn out discussions but today the two leaders agreed that they will not draw it too long and it is in our mutual benefit to conclude the FTA at an early date," he said.