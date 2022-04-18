India and UK FTA likely to see tough negotiations on whisky

“A two-year maturation in India is equivalent to 6-10 years of maturation. There is a 10% loss of spirit every year in India, compared to a 1.5-2% rate of evaporation in Scotland or Tasmania (Australia)," said Giri. This means that Indian alcoholic beverages would lose close to 30% spirit under the 3-year maturation requirement, compared to just 4-6% in Scotland. “That pushes up the cost significantly and doesn’t yield many benefits. India reaches the same level of maturity as Scotland in just 3-6 months. A 30% spirit loss means Indian products can become uncompetitive. It is a non-tariff barrier," said Giri.