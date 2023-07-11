News
‘India, UK to target semiconductors, AI in new advanced tech pact’
SummaryWe’ve set out a major commitment in the UK to shift, after Brexit, from being a service economy to being more of a science, research and innovation econo
New Delhi: India and the UK are set to conclude a framework agreement to boost cooperation in advanced sciences this year, UK science minister George Freeman said in an interview. The agreement will foster collaboration on semiconductors, high performance computing and artificial intelligence, among other key technologies. Freeman indicated that British investments in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem could be seen in the next year or two. This comes on the heels of British firm SRAM & MRAM Technologies announcing a ₹30,000 crore investment in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. Freeman said differences over data localisation in trade talks are “perfectly resolvable."
