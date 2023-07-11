‘India, UK to target semiconductors, AI in new advanced tech pact’

New Delhi: India and the UK are set to conclude a framework agreement to boost cooperation in advanced sciences this year, UK science minister George Freeman said in an interview . The agreement will foster collaboration on semiconductors, high performance computing and artificial intelligence, among other key technologies. Freeman indicated that British investments in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem could be seen in the next year or two. This comes on the heels of British firm SRAM & MRAM Technologies announcing a ₹30,000 crore investment in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. Freeman said differences over data localisation in trade talks are “perfectly resolvable."

Can you tell us about the high technology partnership?

We’ve set out a major commitment in the UK to shift, after Brexit, from being a service economy to being more of a science, research and innovation economy. We’ve made a 30% increase in our R&D budgets so our total budget for the next three years is 52 billion pounds. And part of our approach is much deeper collaborations with big global partners, and that’s why I’m here in India. We’ve agreed a framework with the Indian government. The two prime ministers are meeting in the autumn later this year and science and technology minister Jitendra Singh and I met in London in March and we’ve signed an MOU, which empowers minister Singh on behalf of the Indian government to negotiate with me to discuss the shape of the collaboration. We’ve agreed on three pillars and this would be long term over 5-10 years. Pillar one is science, research and technology. Pillar two deals with commercialization, industry. innovation, investment. Pillar three is about government, regulation, diplomacy and skills -- the idea is that we’ll have a leadership council, chaired by the two ministers. And then pillar one will be co-chaired by leading Indian and UK scientists. Pillar two will be led by Innovate UK and the relevant authority in India. We’ve identified a number of areas that we definitely want to work on. The three key ones are firstly AI, quantum future computing, and the future of telecom. Secondly, semiconductors and thirdly, net zero and health and environment.

Are we going to see more investment from UK companies in Indian semiconductor firms?

We are exploring with the Indian government where the mutual synergy is. There are no specific investments that I can name now. But I think we’re going to see, in the next year, two years, quite a fast growth of investments and people off the back of government investment in this area.

There has been a lot of conversation about data localization within the context of the India-UK FTA. Have India and the UK come closer to bridging gaps on issues like data localization?

I wouldn’t want to preempt those specific talks. But I think you know, the UK and India have agreed that we need to work very closely together given shared interests to grow the global science and technology economy and that will require very, very strong joint working in some areas, and mutual respect for each other’s differences in others, but I think that’s perfectly resolvable.

India has looked to export its United payments interface over the last few years. Can India’s digital technology be of any use to the United Kingdom?

So we haven’t discussed that this week. So I’ve really nothing to add but I think it’s definitely an area that, you know, India is moving fast and setting many of the standards. And we think there’s a huge opportunity for the UK and India to help set the regulatory standards in the newly enabled economy. That’s part of the value of the UK and India working together in India.

The British government has invested in OneWeb, which is a satellite communications firm. The Indian government has taken a policy of auctioning SATCOM spectrums. Does the British government have any particular view on this policy given the whole debate about allocations versus auctions?

We were very proud that we have supported OneWeb and we have a 17% stake. And we see OneWeb as very important as the world looks to create globally connected commercial space infrastructure. So moving away from military and sovereign capability to a more open global commercial capability. And it seems to us that the real key is to make sure that we don’t clutter the Lower Earth orbit with too much metal, right?. It seems to us very important, therefore, that we use our regulatory leadership to support interconnected satellite infrastructure. That will then create a very interesting challenge and opportunity which is SATCOM security, which we think will take us into quantum encryption. And it’ll require us to use our regulatory power to create the ecosystem that rewards those smart interconnected, SATCOM technologies. But, we’re a very different economy to India. So we’ve been approached about spectrum by SpaceX and others, but our view is that we are committed to open global commercial systems and we want to use our SATCOMS to encourage that.