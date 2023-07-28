India, UK to discuss IPR issues in Aug trade talks

India, UK to discuss IPR issues in Aug trade talks1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:55 PM IST
India’s main exports to the UK are ready-made garments and textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, petroleum and petrochemical products, transport equipment, spices, machinery and instruments, pharmaceuticals and marine products.
New Delhi: As India and UK inch closer to signing a free trade agreement, they are set to take up contentious issues such as intellectual property rights (IPR), rules of origin, and bilateral investment treaties, during the next round of talks in August, senior government official said on Friday. IPR has been a contentious issue considering that India is the world’s largest provider of generic drugs, accounting for a fifth of global supply.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×