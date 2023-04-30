India and US hold tenth edition of consular dialogue

“The U.S. delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ms. Rena Bitter, met with counterparts from the Indian delegation, led by Shri. Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary, Consular Passport and Visa (CPV) Division in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Dialogue reaffirmed the strength of our bilateral relationship and highlighted efforts made by both countries to strengthen people-to-people ties," according to the Minister of External Affairs.