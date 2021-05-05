Indian regulators have given emergency use authorisation for an antibody-drug cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron to treat the novel coronavirus, Roche's local partner announced today.

In India, 3,780 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, pushing the total fatalities to 2,26,188. India's Covid caseload hit 2.06 crore with over 3.82 lakh new cases as the crisis continues to crush the healthcare system.

India is second only to the US in the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre K VijayRaghavan on Wednesday said that the "third phase" of the COVID-19 is inevitable.

VijayRaghavan, while briefing the media personnel over the COVID-19 situation in the country said, "Variants are transmitted same as original strain. It does not have the properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies and goes on, same as the original."

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," he said.

