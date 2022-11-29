India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors: Report4 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 03:22 PM IST
India is hoping to boost its exports to nearly $10 billion over coming months with Russia's list of requests
Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.