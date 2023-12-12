India asks FBI to share intel on pro-Khalistan supporters residing in US
The National Investigation Agency in meetings with visiting FBI Director Christopher Wray made the request
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has asked the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to share information on all pro-Khalistan supporters living in the North American country. The move comes after the Indian government and intelligence sleuths were accused of being involved in the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, and a murder attempt on another Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US.