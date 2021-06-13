India on Sunday called on G-7 industrialised countries to keep their unfulfilled promise of setting aside $100 billion annually to finance mitigation and transfer of technology to developing countries to meet the challenges posed by climate change, Indian officials said.

Climate action was one of the big themes of this year’s G-7 Summit in Cornwall, southeast England. It assumes importance also because the UK is hosting the UN Conference of Parties climate change meet in November. Another key theme was health given that the world was still grappling with the covid-19 pandemic. Open societies and open economies was the third theme against the backdrop of an aggressively rising China. The G-7 meet over the weekend was the first in person one for the leaders of the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan in two years. Australia, South Korea, South Africa and India were the four guest countries at the meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took part in three sessions of the G-7 meet, addressed the event virtually. India’s participation is seen as significant with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing the 11 participating countries as the “Democratic 11," according to Indian officials.

“There was widespread support in the (G-7) deliberations for text based negotiations on the India-South Africa proposal for TRIPs (Trade Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver at the WTO (World Trade Organisation)," P Harish, additional secretary in charge of economic relations in the Indian foreign ministry, told reporters on Sunday. The reference was to India and South Africa putting forth the proposal for waiving patents for three years on covid-19 vaccines and medicines to boost supplies of life-saving drugs. This follows G-7 countries promising to donate one billion vaccines for other countries. There also agreement to “increase capacity in various regional production hubs and to provide financing, technology transfer and skilling in these regions," Harish said in response to a question on whether India, deemed as the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world, could get additional funding for manufacturing covid-19 vaccines.

“We will remain deeply engaged with the G7 and guest partners on all major global issues- Health Governance and access to vaccines; climate action and climate justice, diversification of supply chains and building economic resilience- to name just a few," Harish said speaking of India’s participation at the G-7 meet.

On Sunday, Modi spoke on “Climate Change" and “Open Societies," Harish said.

“Prime Minister highlighted the need for climate action to include all dimensions of mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, financing and equity, climate justice and lifestyle change, to provide the necessary space for the developing countries to grow and called on the G7 to meet their unfulfilled promise of $100 billion annually in climate finance," Harish said. Developed countries had first promised to put aside $ 100 billion annually at the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit and reiterated the pledge later. Modi also highlighted India’s initiatives to mitigate the impact of climate change, the official said adding: “We have shown leadership and innovation in addressing the threat of climate change; however as a developing country we have also brought this perspective to the G7 and highlighted the importance of recognizing our different trajectories and historical responsibilities in the making of this crisis."

In the session on “Open Societies and Open Economies" Modi spoke of India’s civilizational commitment to democracy, freedom of thought and liberty, Harish said. “As the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural ally for the G7 and Guest Countries to defend these shared values from a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and infodemics and economic coercion," he said. Modi also spoke on the need for open and democratic societies to work together to defend their values, Harish said.

When asked if India was planning to join the G-7 plan to build viable infrastructure projects as a counter to China’s One Belt and One Road Initiative, Harish said that Modi had emphasized that democracies should demonstrate their ability to deliver projects. “The Prime Minister also indicated that India stands ready to do more in this regard keeping in view the ethos of transparency and inclusion," Harish said. The last could be taken as a swipe at China, which has been roundly criticised for saddling small countries with unmanageable debt while promoting large infrastructure projects.

On Saturday, the G-7 had agreed to "collectively catalyse" hundreds of billions of infrastructure investment for low- and middle-income countries, offering a "values-driven, high-standard and transparent" partnership in contrast to Chinese offers.

