India asks G-7 to fulfill $100 bn promise towards climate change

Climate action was one of the big themes of this year’s G-7 Summit in Cornwall, southeast England. It assumes importance also because the UK is hosting the UN Conference of Parties climate change meet in November. Another key theme was health given that the world was still grappling with the covid-19 pandemic. Open societies and open economies was the third theme against the backdrop of an aggressively rising China. The G-7 meet over the weekend was the first in person one for the leaders of the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan in two years. Australia, South Korea, South Africa and India were the four guest countries at the meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took part in three sessions of the G-7 meet, addressed the event virtually. India’s participation is seen as significant with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing the 11 participating countries as the “Democratic 11," according to Indian officials.

