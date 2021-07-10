India asks Italy to recognise Cowin vaccine certificates

NEW DELHI: India has raised the issues of mutual recognition of vaccine certificates and opening up of travel restrictions with Italy during the 21st Session of India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) held on Friday virtually.

Piyush Goyal, Commerce & Industry Minister also raised the matter of longer duration visas and portability of social security benefits of Indians working in Italy with his counterpart and Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation who co-chaired the session.

Both sides held extensive discussions on bilateral trade and investment and economic cooperation in the areas of food processing, textiles, leather, railways, start-ups and promotion of SMEs that play a crucial role in economic growth and employment generation.

"The bilateral market access issues and non-tariff barriers were also discussed to facilitate trade and investment. The progress on the outcomes of India-EU leaders Summit in Porto, Portugal was also reviewed," the Indian commerce ministry said in a statement.

Following the India-Italy JCEC government-to-government meeting, a government-to-business session focusing on energy partnership was held virtually in the presence of the two ministers.

During the meeting, three Indian companies (Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Solar, ReNew Power) and three Italian companies (Enel Green Power, Snam, Maire Tecnimont) made presentations focusing on the areas of green economy, clean technology and promotion of the use of renewable energy for grid-based multi-energy systems.

"During the session, both the ministers reiterated the vision laid down by the Prime Ministers of India and Italy, under the Plan of Action adopted on 6 November 2020, to promote energy transition, leveraging technology and climate partnerships. They underscored the pioneering role played by India and Italy at the multi-lateral fora as early adopters of ambitious clean energy targets and invited the private and public sectors of both countries to explore synergies to further enhance mutual energy capacities," the statement said.

