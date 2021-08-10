NEW DELHI : India on Tuesday warned its nationals in Afghanistan to make immediate arrangements to return home before air services are discontinued to their place of stay or travel given the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kabul came on a day when New Delhi evacuated Indian diplomatic staff from its consulate in northern Mazar-e-Sharif city, capital of Balkh province, bordering Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The Indian evacuation followed reports of fierce fighting between the rebel Taliban and Afghan security forces and militias owing allegiance to Afghan warlords as the country looked set to spiral into civil war. The Taliban which signed a pact with the US in February last year, had captured at least five provincial capitals according to news reports.

“As violence in many parts of Afghanistan has escalated, commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities are getting discontinued. All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay/visit in Afghanistan," the advisory said.

It also called on Indian companies operating in Afghanistan to immediately withdraw Indian employees from project sites.

“Indian companies operating in Afghanistan are strongly advised to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan before air travel services get discontinued. Indian nationals working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan should immediately request their employer to facilitate their travel from project sites to India," it said.

According to government data, there are currently some 1,500 Indian nationals in Afghanistan. Most of them are working for development projects being implemented by the Indian government under its $3 billion pledge for reconstruction and development efforts.

The advisory was also valid for Indian media personnel in Afghanistan, the Indian embassy said, urging them to establish contact with the mission’s public affairs and security wing for a personalised briefing, “including specific advice for the location they are travelling to." This, it added, will help the media make a better assessment of “risks involved, given the rapid changes in security situation taking place in different parts of the country."

Tuesday’s advisory was one of several issued by the Indian embassy for Indian citizens since April. The last security advisory issued by India was on 24 July which had warned that Indian nationals “additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping."

Earlier in the day, the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in a Twitter post said that a “special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening."

“Indian citizens desiring to leave by special flight should immediately convey their full name, passport number, date of expiry by whatsapp," the consulate said in a second post.

According to a person familiar with the development, the Indian consulate will remain open for diplomatic work with Afghan personnel manning it. Last month, India had evacuated its personnel from Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, with Afghan personnel handling day to day operations. With Tuesday's pullout, the Indian embassy in Kabul remains the only mission in Afghanistan to be staffed by Indian personnel. India had closed its consulates in Herat and Jalalabad last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

