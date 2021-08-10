The advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kabul came on a day when New Delhi evacuated Indian diplomatic staff from its consulate in northern Mazar-e-Sharif city, capital of Balkh province, bordering Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The Indian evacuation followed reports of fierce fighting between the rebel Taliban and Afghan security forces and militias owing allegiance to Afghan warlords as the country looked set to spiral into civil war. The Taliban which signed a pact with the US in February last year, had captured at least five provincial capitals according to news reports.

