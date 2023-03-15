India, AUKUS explore tech cooperation possibilities1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:22 PM IST
The AUKUS nations are keen to cooperate with India on emerging technologies given New delhi’s strong scientific research and development capacity, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
New Delhi: India and the AUKUS partnership of Australia, UK and US are in informal exploratory conversations on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and cyber technologies, people aware of the matter said. The AUKUS partnership, unveiled in 2021, is a tri-nation military grouping designed to deter China, most noted for its cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines.
