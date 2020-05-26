NEW DELHI : Ahead of a virtual summit between the prime ministers of India and Australia early next month, Indian and Australian defence ministers on Tuesday agreed that their strategic partnership provided the foundation for them to work with other nations in dealing with challenges presented by a post covid-19 world.

India’s Rajnath Singh and Australia’s Linda Reynolds exchanged views on the matter during a telephone conversation, a statement from the Indian defence ministry said.

Singh informed Reynolds about “India’s contribution to international efforts against covid-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic," the statement said.

The two ministers “agreed that India-Australia Strategic Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together along with other countries in this regard to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges," it said.

“Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral defence and security cooperation under the framework of the India-Australia Strategic Partnership," it added. India and Australia besides Japan and the US are part of the Quadrilateral group of countries – seen as a grouping of key democracies in the region.

Strengthening defence cooperation will be a major theme during the summit between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison expected to take place on 4 June. This will be Modi’s first bilateral summit to take place virtually given the embargos on travel due to the covid-19 pandemic. Morrison who was to come to India in January had to put off his visit due to the devastating wildfires ravaging large parts of his country. The visit was being planned for May but is now to be held early next month.

One of the key takeaways expected from the virtual summit is an agreement on mutual logistics support, information exchange and a broader maritime cooperation pact that includes maritime domain awareness. This is expected to lead to greater interoperability between the militaries of the two countries, adding more substance to the India-Australia strategic partnership.

The virtual summit is expected to happen against the backdrop of tensions between Australia and China over the former’s demand for an impartial investigation into how covid-19, which surfaced in the Chinese province of Hubei, developed into a pandemic that has now sickened 5.5 million people around the world and claimed 346,000 lives. Tensions are high between India and China too over incursions over the Line of Actual Control border between the two countries.

