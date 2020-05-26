Strengthening defence cooperation will be a major theme during the summit between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison expected to take place on 4 June. This will be Modi’s first bilateral summit to take place virtually given the embargos on travel due to the covid-19 pandemic. Morrison who was to come to India in January had to put off his visit due to the devastating wildfires ravaging large parts of his country. The visit was being planned for May but is now to be held early next month.