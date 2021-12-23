India, Australia expedite trade talks

New Delhi: India and Australia have decided to expedite trade talks for a comprehensive economic cooperation deal, said an official statement.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart Dan Tehan on Tuesday, the statement said.

Goyal, who also holds the charge of food and consumer affairs and textile ministries, discussed the progress of negotiations for the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with Tehan, who is also Australia’s minister for tourism and investment.

The ministers appreciated the progress made in various rounds of talks between the chief negotiators of both sides and discussed the way forward for an early conclusion of interim agreement, said the statement from the commerce ministry. Both the ministers acknowledged that bilateral trade talks have been progressive and decided to deepen the engagement and directed officials to speed up the negotiations to pave the way for a comprehensive agreement, the statement said.

“The ministers look forward to a balanced trade agreement that encourages benefit to both the economies and their people, and that reflects their shared commitment to a rules-based international trading system," said the statement.

India is also discussing free trade deals with the UAE and the EU and will start talks with the UK and Canada. Goyal had said last week that the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) too have approached New Delhi for a deal and that the domestic industry has to set high targets and grasp these opportunities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.