India, Australia to expand diplomatic footprints: Foreign Minister Penny Wong

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region.
Australia and India have agreed to expand their diplomatic footprints, with Australia recommitting to open a Consulate-General in Bengaluru, and India planning an additional consulate in Australia, said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday.
Wong said during a press conference on Monday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in Canberra from New Zealand.
Speaking about the partnership between the two countries, the Australian Minister said, “Australia and India are comprehensive strategic partners, we are Quad partners and most fundamentally, we share the Indo-Pacific region. We have a shared interest and a shared ambition in a stable and prosperous region where sovereignty is respected."
The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.
She also said India and Australia have recognized that the strategic Indo-Pacific region is being "reshaped" both economically and strategically, and the partnership with India is a "critical part" of shaping the region, amidst China's aggressive posturing.
India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region.
China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea, as per PTI reports.
“At the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, we discussed accelerating and deepening economic ties, including through our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement," Wong stated.
“We also discussed strengthening our people to people ties and education links, reinforcing our defence and security cooperation and enhancing our climate change and new clean energy engagement, including through the Quad," she added.
After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar received a "Tiranga welcome" in Canberra.
"Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament House of Australia in our national colours," he tweeted. This is his second visit to Australia. The first visit was in February 2022.
