India, Australia winemakers step up alliance ahead of FTA

As part of the interim FTA, Australia will allow duty-free wine imports from India. In return, New Delhi will reduce tariffs for Australian wines with a minimum import price of $5 per bottle from 150% to 100%, and gradually to 50% in 10 years. Duty on bottles with a price of $15 or more will be reduced from 150% to 75%, and to 25% over 10 years.

