India backs calls for renewed study by WHO into origins of coronavirus pandemic

NEW DELHI: India on Friday extended support to the renewed global call for a comprehensive study by the World Health Organization (WHO) into the origins of covid-19 pandemic which has caused more than three million deaths worldwide since it was first reported in China in late 2019.

India’s comments come days after US President Joe Biden asked US Intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts in investigating the emergence of the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19. There have been differing theories as to the origins of the SARS CoV-2 virus – with some scholars and health experts saying that it could have emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan.

A WHO team that visited Wuhan in March had said the SARS Cov-2 virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely" as a cause, according to a Reuters report. But subsequently, reports have emerged that some workers of the Wuhan Institute of Virology were seriously ill in 2019, a month before the first cases of covid-19 were reported, charges that China has rubbished.

According to Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi, “ the follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all."

"The WHO convened global study on the origin of COVID-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions," he said.

President Biden had on Wednesday ordered the US intelligence agencies to investigate the emergence of the deadly pandemic and report back to him in 90 days.

