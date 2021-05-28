India backs calls for renewed study by WHO into origins of coronavirus pandemic

A WHO team that visited Wuhan in March had said the SARS Cov-2 virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely" as a cause, according to a Reuters report. But subsequently, reports have emerged that some workers of the Wuhan Institute of Virology were seriously ill in 2019, a month before the first cases of covid-19 were reported, charges that China has rubbished.