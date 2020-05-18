India backs other nations in questioning WHO on Covid-19 response

NEW DELHI: Ahead of its election as the chair of the World Health Organization’s decision-making Executive Board at its session early next week, India has joined a group of countries to seek an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" into the WHO’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A text of the resolution available on the WHO website is clear that India along with countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, the European Union, Turkey and the UK is seeking an “evaluation" and not a “probe" of the WHO’s response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The draft resolution is to be considered by the World Health Assembly, which is the decision-making body of WHO. The meeting on 18-19 May is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. This year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, the meet will be attended virtually by members. The sole focus of the meeting will be global health crisis. India will be presented by health minister Harsh Vardhan and is to take over as the chair of the Executive Board from Japan.

According to people familiar with the development, the wording of the resolution is not offensive as it calls for an “evaluation" of the WHO’s response to covid-19 and the language could be seen as acceptable to China as well.

However, it remains to be seen how China, where the pandemic surfaced in December views the development. Beijing has been very sensitive to countries and leaders describing the SARS-CoV2 that causes covid-19 as the “Wuhan virus." The issue is the cause of tension between the US and China with some sections in the US saying that the virus was developed in a Chinese laboratory.

Beijing has also rejected many calls from countries like Australia and the US who have insisted on an inquiry into whether the outbreak was initially covered up by China, and if Beijing was slow to tell the world that the virus was being transmitted between humans. Beijing has also backed the WHO which is under fire for having declared covid-19 a pandemic only in March, seemingly at the behest of China.

So far India’s official response has been that once the pandemic comes under control, the international community can examine whether there was any lapse on the part of WHO. New Delhi has also been circumspect about any possible lapse on the part of China. But Indian prime minister Narendra Modi did seek the reform and empowerment of international organizations like the WHO to deal with pandemics like covid-19 so that it was effective in assisting countries and developing prescribing health protocols. Modi made the pitch at the virtual meeting of the G20 leaders in March.

Another issue that is on the table is the re-admittance of Taiwan as an observer at the WHO – something China is against. Taiwan is seen as having great success in containing the SARS-CoV2, which has infected more than 4.6 million people around the world and killed more than 310,000. In comparison, Taiwan, which has a population of about 24 million, has reported just 440 infections and seven deaths.

Taiwan has previously attended WHO meetings as an observer under the name “Chinese Taipei" under an agreement between the government of former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou and Beijing. But with the election of Tsai Ing-wen as president of Taiwan in 2016 who is seen as not in favour of cultivating close ties with Beijing, China has been opposed to Taiwan’s observer status at the WHO and other such bodies.

New Delhi will therefore have to play a delicate balancing act – between friends like the US which has been pushing for observer status for Taiwan and China which is India’s largest neighbor with whom it has an unsettled border and a prickly relationship overall.

