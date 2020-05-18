India backs other nations in questioning WHO on Covid-19 response

So far India’s official response has been that once the pandemic comes under control, the international community can examine whether there was any lapse on the part of WHO. New Delhi has also been circumspect about any possible lapse on the part of China. But Indian prime minister Narendra Modi did seek the reform and empowerment of international organizations like the WHO to deal with pandemics like covid-19 so that it was effective in assisting countries and developing prescribing health protocols. Modi made the pitch at the virtual meeting of the G20 leaders in March.