India, Bangladesh have similar opportunities in trade: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday outlined a vision for future ties between India and Bangladesh where he foresaw shared opportunities in the areas of trade and commerce but also shared challenges like terrorism.

Addressing Bangladesh's 50th Independence anniversary at the National Parade Square, Modi said the two countries had the power of democracy and also had a vision for the future and that it was important for South Asia that the two countries progressed together.

Modi announced scholarships for the youth of Bangladesh. He also invited 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India to join the efforts to foster startups and innovation in India. Given that the goals of the two countries were the same, joint efforts would make progress faster, he said.

Modi is in Dhaka on a two day visit to mark celebrations around the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, regarded as the father of the nation in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is also celebrating 50 years of independence from Pakistan and five decades of diplomatic ties with New Delhi. Modi arrived on Friday and will head home Saturday evening. Soon after his arrival, Modi met members of Bangladesh’s ruling alliance as well as opposition leaders. Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen also called on Modi. “Both reflected on deepening the fraternal ties and strengthening the all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends a strategic partnership between the two countries," an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

In his speech, Modi recalled the role played by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman saying Bangabandhu’s leadership and bravery had ensured that no power could enslave Bangladesh. It was a matter of pride for India to honour him with the Gandhi Peace Prize, Modi said of the award he handed over to Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Rahman before his speech.

In his address, Modi also recalled the contribution of the Indian Army in Bangladesh's 1971 freedom war. Visuals of atrocities inflicted by the Pakistan Army in then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) shocked the people of India, he said. Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.

The prime minister recalled that he was a 20-22 year old “when I and my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom."

“The blood spilt by Indians and Bangladeshis have created such a bond between us that cannot be broken by pressure or targeted by diplomacy." Modi said.

On bilateral ties, Modi said the next 25 years were equally important for the two countries: "We must remember that we've similar opportunities in fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, we've similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them," he said.

Both India and Bangladesh have the power of democracy and vision for the future, Modi said. “It will be for the good of South Asia that India and Bangladesh move together towards the future. That is why the two governments are making meaningful efforts in this direction," he said.

In her speech, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Rahman and the current prime minister of Bangladesh thanked India for sheltering millions of refugees to poured into India in the wake of the crackdown by the Pakistan army in 1971. She also thanked the Indian government for sheltering her and her sister in the aftermath of her father’s assassination in August 1975. “Ties between the two countries have escalated to new heights," to cover the areas of trade, commerce, agriculture, energy and communication, she said speaking through a translator. As the largest country in South Asia, India should play a pioneering role in building up South Asia, she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via