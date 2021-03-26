India, Bangladesh have similar opportunities in trade: PM Modi

In her speech, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Rahman and the current prime minister of Bangladesh thanked India for sheltering millions of refugees to poured into India in the wake of the crackdown by the Pakistan army in 1971. She also thanked the Indian government for sheltering her and her sister in the aftermath of her father’s assassination in August 1975. “Ties between the two countries have escalated to new heights," to cover the areas of trade, commerce, agriculture, energy and communication, she said speaking through a translator. As the largest country in South Asia, India should play a pioneering role in building up South Asia, she said.