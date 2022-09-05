India, Bangladesh likely to ink 7 pacts during Modi-Hasina meet

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen informed that India and Bangladesh are expected to ink seven pacts in areas including water management, railway, and science and technology.
As Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all set to embark on her four-day visit to India on Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen informed that the two countries are expected to ink seven pacts in areas including water management, railway, and science and technology.
The MoUs are expected to address sectors like water management, science and technology, railway, law, information and broadcasting among others. However, the minister stated that the numbers can be increased as the discussion on the MoUs is still going on.
Today, Bangladesh PM will leave for New Delhi to begin her four-day visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to news agency PTI.
The foreign minister is hoping for this visit to be successful which will help the two countries in achieving their goals. During this visit, the two sides will also hold talks on fuel oil.
During the talks between Hasina and Modi, several issues including security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking can be discussed on priority, Momen said.
In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, global economic downturn, and Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh PM's visit to India holds significance as the two South Asian neighbors seek enhanced cooperation to overcome these challenges. Her visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.
After 2019, this will be Hasina's first visit to India. Her delegation comprises Foreign Minister Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister A K M Mozammel Haq, and Mashiur AKM Rahman, the economic affairs advisor to the PM.
While Bangladesh and India share similarities in terms of culture, economics, language, political history, and religion and despite the fact that India was instrumental in Bangladesh's independence, the relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka has never been especially warm or free of squabbles, the report said.
