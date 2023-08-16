India, Bangladesh plan to set up 16 border haats to increase trade2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:12 PM IST
The new border haats, whose establishment is currently under discussion, will be located in Mizoram and West Bengal.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi and Dhaka are considering the establishment of 16 new border haats to increase the volume of trade between the two countries, according to Smita Pant, a senior diplomat in the Ministry of External Affairs.
