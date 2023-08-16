India, Bangladesh plan to set up 16 border haats to increase trade

The two countries have stepped up infrastructure building to improve connectivity, with some initiatives funded with support from Japan. The establishment of the Matabari Port in Bangladesh by 2027 is also expected to allow for the easier flow of goods from India to Bangladesh and onwards to Asian markets. The three countries are working together on the “Bay of Bengal Northeast Industrial Value Chain Concept", which aims to attract manufacturing to India’s Northeast and Bangladesh.

