’Neighbours cannot be changed at will,’ Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Chief seeks improved ties with India

Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, Shafiqur Rahman, has highlighted the need to enhance relations with India during a meeting with representatives from the Indian Media Correspondents Association Bangladesh (IMCAB).

“We are mutual neighbours. Neighbours cannot be changed at will, and this is something that neither of us can deny,” Dr Shafiqur was quoted as saying by Daily Manab Zamin, a leading Bangladeshi tabloid, when asked about the current state of India-Bangladesh relations.

Rahman reflected on the Jamaat's historical relations with India, noting that while relations had cooled during Sheikh Hasina's tenure over the last 15 and a half years, there remains potential for improvement, newswire ANI reported.

“It's not that the relationship was non-existent, but we hope for a more positive relationship moving forward. We are open-minded in this regard, and we hope India will be as well,” he added.

Responding to questions about India's relations with Bangladesh, Dr Shafiqur stated, "Cooperation should be the priority. That is our desire." He also emphasised that Jamaat does not intentionally criticize India or any other country.

During the meeting, Dr Rahman said Jamaat-e-Islami is committed to peace and democracy, asserting that the party has never been involved in destructive activities. “If it is proven that any of our members have engaged in terrorism, we will apologise to the nation and ensure they face the law,” he affirmed.

In a media statement, Jamaat-e-Islami reiterated its commitment to protecting the homes, resources, and places of worship of all religious communities in Bangladesh. The statement highlighted the Jamaat's belief in equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion or majority status.

The statement continued, “We want to restore peace and order in the country as soon as possible.”

Addressing recent protests at the Indian visa centre in Dhaka, Dr Rahman disapproved of the actions, urging respect for all involved. He reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami's commitment to maintaining strong ties with India, stating, “We view India as a close neighbour and believe in the importance of good relations with those who live near us.”

Jamaat-e-Islami history The Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) was founded in India in 1941 by Abul A’ala Maududi, a thinker from Hyderabad, after becoming disillusioned with the Indian National Congress for its prioritization of the Hindu Mahasabha faction.

The Jamaat opposed Bangladesh's 1971 independence from Pakistan and sided with the Pakistani troops during the Liberation War.

However, the subsequent military government led by General Ziaur Rahman revoked the ban by issuing a martial law proclamation. This allowed Jamaat to refloat and years later became a crucial partner of the then-prime minister Khaleda Zia’s 2001-2006 four-party alliance government. Two senior Jamaat leaders were inducted into her cabinet.

In the 2008 Bangladesh elections, the Awami League campaigned on a platform promising to put JeI leaders accused of collaborating with the Pakistani army in 1971 on trial. After winning, Sheikh Hasina fulfilled this promise, leading to the imprisonment and death sentences of several JeI members from the 1970s. By 2013, JeI was banned from participating in politics, a move supported by widespread public protests.