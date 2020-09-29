India-Bangladesh summit: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina likely to meet in December

Given their shared history, the two countries outlined a slew of programmes to “jointly celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War (of Bangladesh) and the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in India, Bangladesh and in select third countries through their respective Missions," the statement said. These include ceremonial military parades on 16 December in Dhaka and New Delhi and Kolkata, honoring Indian war veterans of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the revival of the Mujibnagar-Kolkata road and the simultaneous launching of a website on 50 years of victory and friendship between India and Bangladesh are some of the programmes the two sides have chalked out.